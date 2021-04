OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — The population of Washington state grew by nearly 15% over the past 10 years to more than 7.7 million, according to figures released Monday by the U.S. Census Bureau.

That was a much sharper pace of increase than the national population, which rose by 7.4%, the second-slowest ever. Census officials say the 2020 U.S. population is now more than 331.4 million.