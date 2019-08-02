Celebrity golf classic in Wilton benefits cancer patients

The Connecticut Cancer Foundation is holding its inaugural Celebrity Golf Classic on Monday, Aug. 5, at the Rolling Hills Country Club.

Proceeds from this tournament will support the work of the CT Cancer Foundation, a nonprofit organization that provides financial assistance to Connecticut cancer patients and funds cutting-edge research at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.

Celebrities scheduled to play in the tournament include:

Anthony “Booger” McFarland: NFL broadcaster and two-time Super Bowl champion with the Buccaneers and Colts.

Bobby Valentine: Former major league baseball player, ESPN broadcaster, and major league manager for the Rangers, Mets, and Red Sox.

Roy White: Two-time champion outfielder with the New York Yankees.

Steve Phillips: Baseball analyst and former New York Mets general manager.

For more information go to golfclassicccf.org/.