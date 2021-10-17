Celebrities join Prince William for Earthshot Prize award SYLVIA HUI, Associated Press Oct. 17, 2021 Updated: Oct. 17, 2021 5:21 p.m.
1 of23 Britain's Prince William and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge attend the first ever Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony at Alexandra Palace in London on Sunday Oct. 17, 2021. Created by Prince William and The Royal Foundation, The Earthshot Prize has led an unprecedented global search for the most inspiring and innovative solutions to the greatest environmental challenges facing the planet. Alberto Pezzali/AP Show More Show Less
2 of23 Yemi Alade, left, and Emma Thompson pose for photographers upon arrival at The Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony, in London, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021. Scott Garfitt Show More Show Less 3 of23
4 of23 Emma Watson poses for photographers at The Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony, London, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021. Scott Garfitt Show More Show Less
5 of23 Mayor of London Sadiq Khan and his wife Saadiya Khan pose for photographers at The Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony, in London, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021. Scott Garfitt Show More Show Less 6 of23
7 of23 Emma Watson poses for photographers at The Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony, in London, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021. Scott Garfitt Show More Show Less
8 of23 Britain's Prince William and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge attend the first ever Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony at Alexandra Palace in London on Sunday Oct. 17, 2021. Created by Prince William and The Royal Foundation, The Earthshot Prize has led an unprecedented global search for the most inspiring and innovative solutions to the greatest environmental challenges facing the planet. Alberto Pezzali/AP Show More Show Less 9 of23
10 of23 Britain's Prince William and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge attend the first ever Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony at Alexandra Palace in London on Sunday Oct. 17, 2021. Created by Prince William and The Royal Foundation, The Earthshot Prize has led an unprecedented global search for the most inspiring and innovative solutions to the greatest environmental challenges facing the planet. Alberto Pezzali/AP Show More Show Less
11 of23 Britain's Prince William and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge attend the first ever Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony at Alexandra Palace in London on Sunday Oct. 17, 2021. Created by Prince William and The Royal Foundation, The Earthshot Prize has led an unprecedented global search for the most inspiring and innovative solutions to the greatest environmental challenges facing the planet. Alberto Pezzali/AP Show More Show Less 12 of23
13 of23 Yemi Alade poses for photographers upon arrival at The Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony, in London, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021. Scott Garfitt Show More Show Less
14 of23 British actress Emma Watson poses for a picture as she attends the first ever Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony at Alexandra Palace in London on Sunday Oct. 17, 2021. Created by Prince William and The Royal Foundation, The Earthshot Prize has led an unprecedented global search for the most inspiring and innovative solutions to the greatest environmental challenges facing the planet. Alberto Pezzali/AP Show More Show Less 15 of23
16 of23 Mohamed Salah poses for photographers upon arrival at The Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony, in London, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021. Scott Garfitt Show More Show Less
17 of23 Brazilian soccer player Dani Alves attends the first ever Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony at Alexandra Palace in London on Sunday 17th October. Created by Prince William and The Royal Foundation, The Earthshot Prize has led an unprecedented global search for the most inspiring and innovative solutions to the greatest environmental challenges facing the planet. Alberto Pezzali/AP Show More Show Less 18 of23
19 of23 Britain's Prince William and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge attend the first ever Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony at Alexandra Palace in London on Sunday Oct. 17, 2021. Created by Prince William and The Royal Foundation, The Earthshot Prize has led an unprecedented global search for the most inspiring and innovative solutions to the greatest environmental challenges facing the planet. Alberto Pezzali/AP Show More Show Less
20 of23 Britain's Kate, Duchess of Cambridge poses for photographers at The Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony, in London, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021. Scott Garfitt Show More Show Less 21 of23
22 of23 FILE - In this Oct. 13, 2021 file photo, Britain's Prince William sits alongside children from The Heathlands School during a visit to the Royal Botanic Gardens to take part in a Generation Earthshot event, in south London. Celebrities will join Prince William in London on Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021 for the inaugural awards ceremony of his Earthshot Prize, an ambitious environmental program aiming to find new ideas and technologies around the world to tackle climate change and Earth's most pressing challenges. (Ian Vogler/Pool Photo via AP, file) Ian Vogler/AP Show More Show Less
23 of23
LONDON (AP) — Celebrities joined Prince William in London on Sunday for the inaugural awards ceremony of his Earthshot Prize, an ambitious environmental program that aims to find new ideas and technologies around the world to tackle climate change and Earth's most pressing challenges.
The winners announced Sunday included the government of Costa Rica, which was honored for a project that pays local citizens to restore natural ecosystems, and the city of Milan, which was handed a prize for its Food Waste Hubs program, which recovers food from supermarkets and restaurants and distributes it to those in need.