Abandoned New Orleans wharf burns down; fireworks to blame? Oct. 19, 2021 Updated: Oct. 19, 2021 3:21 p.m.
Firefighters work on a fire burning at the former Market Street Wharf early Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in New Orleans. The remains of an abandoned river wharf went up in flames over the weekend in New Orleans as fireworks went off nearby, but officials haven't yet determined whether the display played a role in the enormous fire. (Chief C. Mickal/New Orleans Fire Department Photo Unit via AP)
Firefighters work on a fire burning at the former Market Street Wharf late Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, in New Orleans.
A fire burns at the former Market Street Wharf late Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, in New Orleans.
5 of5
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The remains of an abandoned river wharf went up in flames over the weekend in New Orleans as fireworks went off nearby, but officials haven’t yet determined whether the display played a role in the enormous fire.
The fireworks began around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, The Times Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate reported.