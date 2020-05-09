Castleton gets interim president following resignation

CASTLETON, Vt. (AP) — An administrative official at Castleton University, one of the Vermont State Colleges, will become the school's interim leader next month following the resignation of President Karen Scolforo.

The board of the Vermont State College System named Jonathan Spiro interim president of the school following a two-hour executive session this past week, the Rutland Herald reported. He starts June 1.

He's been at the school since 2002, serving most recently as interim provost. The school's three major challenges are a budget deficit caused by housing refunds to students sent home amid the coronavirus pandemic; how to bring students back safely to campus in the fall; and what the state colleges system will consist of in the near future, he said.

“Because of the coronavirus, we had to disperse all of our students off campus and refund them all of their room and board money,” Spiro said. “That refund created a huge budget deficit. All campuses are facing this, so there’s a huge budget deficit and it’s not the kind of thing where you can just tread water on, we have to figure out how to get some more revenue back in order to keep the lights on and keep sending out the paychecks.”

Scolforo told the state colleges board on April 30 that she would step down at the end of May. The news came at the meeting in which the board accepted the resignation of former state colleges Chancellor Jeb Spaulding, who resigned following outcry over his proposal to close three campuses due to added financial problems from the coronavirus pandemic.