Casino-hotel plan gets nowhere at airport board meeting

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A proposal to build a $225 million casino and hotel at the Des Moines airport got nowhere at the airport board's meeting Tuesday.

Highview Development Group had presented the plan to the Des Moines Airport Authority board last month. The complex would include a 350-room hotel connected to the airport by a skywalk. There also would be a fountain, rock garden, restaurant and wedding and banquet facilities.

Station KCCI reported that no board member made a motion at the meeting to vote on the plan, so no vote was held.

The Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission has said the plan would have to face a countywide referendum vote before being approved.

Highview officials said the project would help pay for the new airport terminal project. The 18-gate terminal is planned for an opening in 2028. Officials have been seeking $194 million from various sources to cover the $500 million project.