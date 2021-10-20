FBI: Cash, shredded papers seen at couple's home in spy case ERIC TUCKER, Associated Press Oct. 20, 2021 Updated: Oct. 20, 2021 9:26 p.m.
1 of14 People enter to the U.S. District Courthouse were Jonathan and Diana Toebbe have their hearing in Martinsburg, W.Va., on Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. Jonathan Toebbe, a Navy nuclear engineer, has been charged with trying to pass information about the design of American nuclear-powered submarines to someone he thought was a representative of a foreign government but who turned out to be an undercover FBI agent. His wife also was arrested. Jose Luis Magana/AP Show More Show Less
2 of14 These booking photos released Oct. 9, 2021, by the West Virginia Regional Jail and Correctional Facility Authority show Jonathan Toebbe and his wife, Diana Toebbe. Federal prosecutors accused the Maryland couple in a plot to sell sensitive U.S. submarine secrets to a foreign government. A West Virginia judge granted a detention request from prosecutors Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, meaning the couple will remain behind bars for now (West Virginia Regional Jail and Correctional Facility Authority via AP) AP Show More Show Less 3 of14
4 of14 A Homeland Security police officers stand outside of the U.S. District Courthouse were Jonathan and Diana Toebbe have their hearing in Martinsburg, W.Va., on Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. Jonathan Toebbe, a Navy nuclear engineer, has been charged with trying to pass information about the design of American nuclear-powered submarines to someone he thought was a representative of a foreign government but who turned out to be an undercover FBI agent. His wife also was arrested. Jose Luis Magana/AP Show More Show Less
5 of14 People walk outside the U.S. District Courthouse were Jonathan and Diana Toebbe have their hearing in Martinsburg, W.Va., on Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. Jonathan Toebbe, a Navy nuclear engineer, has been charged with trying to pass information about the design of American nuclear-powered submarines to someone he thought was a representative of a foreign government but who turned out to be an undercover FBI agent. His wife also was arrested. Jose Luis Magana/AP Show More Show Less 6 of14
7 of14 A Homeland Security police officers enter the U.S. District Courthouse were Jonathan and Diana Toebbe have their hearing in Martinsburg, W.Va., on Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. Jonathan Toebbe, a Navy nuclear engineer, has been charged with trying to pass information about the design of American nuclear-powered submarines to someone he thought was a representative of a foreign government but who turned out to be an undercover FBI agent. His wife also was arrested. Jose Luis Magana/AP Show More Show Less
8 of14 A Homeland Security police officer walks with his sniffing dog outside of the U.S. District Courthouse were Jonathan and Diana Toebbe have their hearing in Martinsburg, W.Va., on Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. Jonathan Toebbe, a Navy nuclear engineer, has been charged with trying to pass information about the design of American nuclear-powered submarines to someone he thought was a representative of a foreign government but who turned out to be an undercover FBI agent. His wife also was arrested. Jose Luis Magana/AP Show More Show Less 9 of14
10 of14 A van believe to be carrying Jonathan and Diana Toebbe leaves the U.S. District Courthouse after their hearing in Martinsburg, W.Va., on Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. Jonathan Toebbe, a Navy nuclear engineer, has been charged with trying to pass information about the design of American nuclear-powered submarines to someone he thought was a representative of a foreign government but who turned out to be an undercover FBI agent. His wife also was arrested. Jose Luis Magana/AP Show More Show Less
11 of14 This booking photo released Oct. 9, 2021, by the West Virginia Regional Jail and Correctional Facility Authority shows Diana Toebbe. Federal prosecutors accused Diana Toebbe and her husband Jonathan Toebbe in a plot to sell sensitive U.S. submarine secrets to a foreign government. A West Virginia judge granted a detention request from prosecutors Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, meaning the couple will remain behind bars for now (West Virginia Regional Jail and Correctional Facility Authority via AP) AP Show More Show Less 12 of14
13 of14 This booking photo released Oct. 9, 2021, by the West Virginia Regional Jail and Correctional Facility Authority shows Jonathan Toebbe. Federal prosecutors accused Jonathan Toebbe and his wife Diana Toebbe in a plot to sell sensitive U.S. submarine secrets to a foreign government. A West Virginia judge granted a detention request from prosecutors Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, meaning the couple will remain behind bars for now (West Virginia Regional Jail and Correctional Facility Authority via AP) AP Show More Show Less
14 of14
WASHINGTON (AP) — The FBI found a trash bag of shredded documents, thousands of dollars in cash, latex gloves and a “go-bag” when they searched the home of a Maryland couple accused of trying to sell information about nuclear-powered warships to a foreign country, an agent testified Wednesday.
Jonathan Toebbe, a Navy nuclear engineer, and his wife, Diana, were arrested in West Virginia this month. Prosecutors allege that Jonathan Toebbe tried to pass secrets about sophisticated and expensive Virginia-class submarines to someone he thought was a representative of a foreign government but who was actually an undercover FBI agent. The government accuses Diana Toebbe of serving as a lookout for her husband at several “dead drop” locations at which sensitive information was left behind.