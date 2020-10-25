Carlinville city council to choose acting mayor

CARLINVILLE, Ill. (AP) — Carlinville officials will choose an acting leader this week after the central Illinois city's mayor died this month.

The (Springfield) State Journal-Register reported that the city's council is set to choose an acting mayor from among its eight members on Thursday.

City attorney Dan O'Brien said the acting mayor will serve until voters choose a new leader in the spring.

Carlinville Mayor Deanna Demuzio, who was 77, died Tuesday. Demuzio's daughter said the former state senator had a lung disease and died at a hospital in St. Louis.

“My mom really enjoyed public service and especially being mayor of Carlinville,” Stephanie Blair said. “She lived a full and grateful life and was a kind and loving mother and grandmother, but she was also a loyal and caring friend to everyone.”

A private funeral service and burial is planned for Monday.