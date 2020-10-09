Caraluzzi’s launches curbside pickup in Wilton

GEORGETOWN — Caraluzzi’s Markets has launched a comprehensive curbside pickup program offering easy online shopping and contact-free pickup at their Georgetown and Newtown stores.

Customers may sign in to a secure account then choose their store and add items to their cart and select a pickup time. There are dedicated parking spaces at each store, allowing customers to pull in at their selected time and call the curbside pickup number. There are no fees for using the service.

Caraluzzi’s has over 12,000 items available to order online for curbside pickup. The store says its team members pay special attention to detail in selecting perishables and other items.

“We’ve had customers tell us that our team does a better job of picking the produce than they do themselves,” said Mark Caraluzzi, president and CEO.

Curbside pickup launched in the spring at the Newtown store and was added to Georgetown in September. Plans are in the works for a delivery service as well.

For more information, visit caraluzzis.com/curbside-pickup.