Car smashes into fitness center swimming pool in Seattle

SEATTLE (AP) — A car smashed through the glass wall of a fitness facility and crash-landed into an indoor swimming in Seattle.

KOMO reports the incident happened about 7:45 a.m. at an LA Fitness center in north Seattle.

Kristin Tinsley of the Seattle Fire Department said three people were swimming laps in the pool as the car plunged into the water and quickly sank to the bottom.

None of the swimmers was struck or injured. Two of them swam over to help the elderly male driver escape from the car.

An investigation found that the driver was turning in to park near the fitness center when he accidentally hit the gas pedal instead of the brake.