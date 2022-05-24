Capitol rioter draped in Confederate flag gets 33 months

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Maryland man who was draped in a Confederate flag when he stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, was sentenced Monday to 33 months in prison for assaulting police officers and obstructing an official proceeding during the mob’s attack.
Matthew Ryan Miller, 23, sprayed a fire extinguisher at law enforcement officers who were trying to prevent rioters from entering the building, according to a summary of the case Miller signed. Video also captured Miller throwing an unidentifiable object toward officers, prosecutors said.