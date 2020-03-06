Cannonwoods, Sharp Hill Square hearings postponed

WILTON — The public hearings for two high-profile developments have been continued and will not take place at the Planning and Zoning Commission’s meeting on Monday, March 9.

The hearings for Cannonwoods, a five-house subdivision on Cannon Road, and Sharp Hill Square, a mixed-use residential-retail development, have each been continued until the commission’s meeting on March 23.

The March 9 meeting will begin at 7:15 p.m. in Room A of the town hall annex.

The remaining public hearing will concern an application for the construction of an accessory dwelling unit — indicated as a cabana on the submitted plans — at a private home at 18 Surrey Glen.

The commission will also review the Plan of Conservation and Development as it pertains to future master planning.