The station house at the Cannondale train station.

The State of Connecticut Department of Transportation (DOT) has scheduled an upgrading of the Cannon Road railroad/highway crossing on Cannon Road in Wilton, according to a press release issued Thursday night by Wilton First Selectwoman Lynne Vanderslice.

The upgrading includes replacement of the existing crossing surface. Work will be confined to the area of the railroad/highway crossing, according to Vanderslice.

How this will affect commuters:

Cannon Road will be closed at the railroad/highway crossing starting Friday, July 26, at 10 a.m. and is expected to remain closed until Wednesday, July 31, at 4 p.m.

A detour will be implemented using fixed message signs installed by Metro-North.

Access to the Cannondale station parking lot will remain open to commuters during construction. Commuters will have to gain access to the parking lot from Route 7.

On Saturday, July 27, and Sunday, July 28, there will be no train service between Danbury and Norwalk. Bus service will be available; bus service schedule information will be posted on mta.info/mnr/. Train service is expected to resume on schedule on Monday, July 29.

There will be an increase in the noise levels in the vicinity of the railroad crossing due to the construction.

There will also be construction activities occurring at night starting Friday, July 26 until Monday morning, July 29.

Dates are subject to change. If the DOT publishes schedule revisions, the town will issue a new press release and update the town website, wiltonct.org.

Questions may be directed to Stephen Curley of the DOT at 860-594-2746 or at stephen.curley@dot.gov.

