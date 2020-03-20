Cannondale is lending out bicycles in Wilton

WILTON — People who are missing their spin classes, as well as those who might just like to get a little excerise during this time of social distancing, may be interested in a program being offered by Cannondale Bikes.

The premier bicycle maker, with headquarters in Wilton, is offering bikes to people who need them. The “Borrow A Bike” program allows members of the local community to borrow a bike from Cannondale to get some fresh air. The program will connect riders with a Cannondale team member who will help them find a bike and schedule a personal pick up time.

There are around 30 bikes left for both adults and children that will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis. Each reservation allows the borrower to keep the bicycle until April 30. Beyond the streets and sidewalks, there are many trails in town where people may ride a bike, including the Norwalk River Valley Trail.

To participate, interested people may message Cannondale Bikes on its Facebook Page mentioning the Borrow a Bike program, and Cannondale will then coordinate directly on when they can pick up their bicycle.

Bicycles may be picked up from Cannondale headquarters at 1 Cannondale Way in South Wilton.