https://www.wiltonbulletin.com/news/article/Cannon-Road-in-Wilton-is-now-open-14280471.php
Cannon Road in Wilton is now open
The construction at the railroad crossing on Cannon Road in Wilton has concluded and the road is now open to all traffic.
The road had been closed at the railroad/highway crossing while the state worked on an upgrade project, including replacement of the existing crossing surface.
During construction there were detours and bus service for commuters between Danbury and Norwalk.
View Comments