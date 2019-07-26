Cannon Grange fair is set for Aug. 25

Dave Barrett shows off the sweet potato pecan pie with which he won first place at the Cannon Grange Agricultural Fair in 2012. Photo: Jeannette Ross / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Cannon Grange fair is set for Aug. 25 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Cannon Grange will host its 87th Agricultural Fair on Sunday, Aug. 25, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., on the grounds of and inside the historic Grange Hall at 25 Cannon Road.

An authentic agricultural fair, it recalls Wilton’s rural and agrarian past with juried exhibits of horticulture, home-arts of culinary, sewing and needlework, eggs, photography, crafts, small farm animals, and watercolor painting. There are also concessionaires, nonprofit organizations, games for children, and food.

New this year will be Tent-Talks and a re-named baking contest. The Tent Talks will feature experts on a variety of subjects who will be scheduled for 15-minute sessions throughout the day. A list of scheduled speakers is on the Grange’s website, cannongrange.org.

This year’s fair book remembers Dave Barrett, who was the “voice of the fair,” providing public address announcements and acting as auctioneer of exhibits at the end of each fair. Barrett died in 2018.

He was also an avid baker and frequent contributor to the fair’s baking contests. The baking contest — formerly The Cannon Grange Perpetual Trophy contest — has been re-named The Dave Barrett Perpetual Trophy Baking Contest. For its first year, the recipe contestants are asked to make a pecan pie, which was one of Barrett’s signature confections.

Several years ago, he won Best of Show for his sweet potato pecan pie. Earlier, he represented the Cannon Grange Fair at the Association of CT Fairs baking contest, where he received an honorable mention.

The Cannon Grange Agricultural Fair is a member of the Connecticut Association of Fairs, and sponsors three baking contests: a Junior Baking contest (Apple Pumpkin Crumb Muffins), an Adult Baking contest (Cinnamon Star Bread) and a two-crust Apple Pie.

Entry forms to enter any of the contests as described in the pink-covered Fair Book are also available online, and may be submitted at any time. Each entry is $1 from now until Aug. 24. Entry fees paid on Sunday, Aug. 25, will be $3 per entry. Printed Copies of the Fair Book are available from local merchants, Wilton Library, town hall and Offinger’s Farm Stand.

All are invited to participate with entries, many of which have categories for children and adults to enter. Wilton residency is not required. Ribbons will be awarded for first, second, and third place, honorable mention and for Best in Show within a category a large purple rosette and cash award of $10 will be awarded.

Free parking for the fair is available at the Cannondale train station. Admission to the fair is $2 per person, or $1 per person with a non-perishable canned good that will go to the Wilton Interfaith Food Pantry.

For additional information, view the Grange’s website, send an email to info@cannongrange.org or call 203-762-1900.