Will Haskell: Bringing a 21st-century workforce to Connecticut

Connecticut has set a national model when it comes to containing COVID-19 and keeping communities safe. But this public health crisis has become an economic crisis, and now it’s time to set a model for rebuilding our economy. In my opinion, that effort must begin with supporting our housing market and making Fairfield County attractive to the next generation of homeowners.

Already, we’ve seen a record-breaking summer for home sales, driven in large part by families leaving the city in search of good schools and open space. Now, it’s time to build on that success and remove the barriers to home ownership in Connecticut. I’m honored to have the endorsement of the Connecticut Association of Realtors, and I’m ready to once again work closely with them in Hartford in my next term.

Speak with a Realtor, and they’ll tell you that one of the biggest dampers to our housing market is student debt. Connecticut has the highest per capita student loan debt in the country, and that debt delays the purchase of a first home by an average of seven years. That’s why, in 2019, I wrote and passed a tax credit for businesses that assist their employees with student loan payments. It simultaneously eased the tax burden on Connecticut’s businesses and helped working families afford to live in Connecticut. We earned bipartisan support, the bill sailed through the legislature, and Governor Lamont signed it into law.

If I’m reelected to the state Senate, I’ll continue to build bipartisan coalitions and pass common-sense legislation that will help families afford a home in Fairfield County. Connecticut deserves pro-active legislators in Hartford who are specific about their plans for economic growth. I hope you’ll learn more about my record at WillHaskell.com.