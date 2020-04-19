Canadian police look for shooter possibly driving police car

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia (AP) — Canadian police on Sunday asked residents in a rural area of the Atlantic coast province of Nova Scotia to stay in their homes as they look for a suspected shooter who may be driving a police car and in police uniform.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police said they had identified the gunman in Portapique, Nova Scotia as 51-year-old Gabriel Wortman and that several people were shot. They have not said whether the victims are injured or dead.

Police identified Wortman about nine hours after an initial tweet around midnight asking people to avoid the Portapique area and stay indoors as officers responded to a firearms complaint.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police in Nova Scotia have advised the public to avoid the Debert area of the province and said Wortman may be in a vehicle resembling a Royal Canadian Mounted Police vehicle and may be wearing what appears to be an RCMP uniform.