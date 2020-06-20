Camping to be allowed at 12 NJ parks, forests, other areas

TRENTON, Pa. (AP) — Environmental officials in New Jersey have announced that camping will be allowed as of Monday in a dozen state parks, forests and recreation areas amid social distancing and mask-wearing guidelines.

Camping will be limited to tent-style camping while all other forms of overnight use including cabins, shelters, group cabins, wilderness campsites, primitive campsites, and group campsites will remain closed.

The 12 areas opening Monday are High Point State Park, Jenny Jump State Forest, Stokes State Forest and Worthington State Forest in the northern region; Allaire State Park, Cheesequake State Park and Spruce Run Recreation Area in the central region; and Bass River State Forest, Belleplain State Forest, Brendan Byrne State Forest, Parvin State Park and Wharton State Forest in the southern region.

On June 29, camping will begin at Swartswood State Park and Stephens State Forest in the northern part of the state.

For most areas, at least 50 percent of sites will be open, and all sites will be open at High Point and Jenny Jump.

Camping remains closed at the Round Valley Recreation Area, Washington Crossing State Park, Kittatinny Valley State Park, Waywayanda State Park and Voorhees State Park.

Guests can expect signs encouraging them to wear a mask while in public and in indoor spaces such as gatehouses and restrooms, and they will be asked to maintain a six-foot distance from those who aren't family or household members or caretakers.