A $7,500 crowdfunding campaign has been launched by Sustainable CT for the benefit of the "WilWalk" section of the Norwalk River Valley Trail.

A $7,500 crowdfunding campaign has been launched by Sustainable CT for the benefit of the Norwalk River Valley Trail (NRVT) in Wilton/Norwalk.

Funds are being raised through Sustainable CT’s Community Match Fund in order to trigger a government Recreation trails grant.

The goal is to raise enough funds for a grant in order to proceed on the first construction phase of the 3.2 mile WilWalk section of the NRVT. WilWalk (standing for WiLton and NorWALK) is the portion of the trail that goes from Norwalk’s Broad Street to Perry Avenue, Perry Avenue to Old Belden Hill Road to Kent Road (Wilton), to Arrowhead Road, then to Wolfpit Road.

The trail starts along the Norwalk River, follows the EverSource power lines up to Grist Mill and then continues in the power line corridor to Wolfpit Road, and the Merritt 7 train station.

The project’s organizers are calling on the community to join this initiative by donating to a crowdfunding campaign or volunteering in the effort.

If the campaign reaches its $7,500 goal by its fundraising deadline of Tuesday, Oct 13, the project will receive a matching grant of $7,500 from Sustainable CT’s Community Match Fund, a funding resource for public, community-led sustainability projects.

The NRVT is looking forward to trigger the Recreation Trails Grant and begin construction on the highly anticipated WilWalk section. The NRVT saw an enormous increase (260 percent) of walkers, runners, cyclists, and pet owners, on its handicap accessible trail during the first months of COVID.

With the monies raised here, more miles can be created for exercise. The WilWalk section of the NRVT is budgeted to cost $1,375,625 for a 10-foot-wide, soft surface, handicap-accessible trail.

The project is funded by a Recreation Trails Grant, which requires that the NRVT raise 20 percent of the total ($275,125). At this date, NRVT has a need for $15,000 to complete the match amount.

For project details and to donate to the crowdsourscing campaign, visit patronicity.com/project

/help_norwalk_river_valley

_trail_build_wilwalk_s_

community_friendly_