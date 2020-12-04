Camp operator faces charges of violating New Hampshire law

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Camps for Grownups, a business that markets adult camps like Jazz Camp and Ballroom Dancing Camp, has been indicted for violating the New Hampshire Consumer Protection Act, Attorney General Gordon J. MacDonald said Friday.

The business is accused of sending email solicitations last year encouraging consumers to sign up for a camp for which the business lacked sufficient funds to hold as advertised.

Camps for Grownups LTD is owned and operated by Byron J. Siegal, 73, of Quincy, Massachusetts, officials said.

The Associated Press could not find a phone number for Siegal, and it was unclear if he had a lawyer. If found guilty, the business faces a fine of up to $100,000, officials said.