Camp Looper is set to open in Wilton

A scene from Camp Looper in Wilton from 2017. The summer camp program is returning in 2020 with enhanced safety procedures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

WILTON — Wilton Parks and Recreation is opening Camp Looper and Cool Tots starting Monday, June 22.

Parks and Recreation is officially hosting a 2020 session of summer camp at Comstock Community Center while taking numerous steps to ensure the safety and peace of mind of campers, parents, and staff during the COVID-19 pandemic, the town announced in a press release.

Camp Looper and Cool Tots will be reminiscent of previous years, according to the town, but with some twists to maintain compliance with state and town public health guidelines.

“Parks and Recreation staff have worked diligently to make camp the best experience possible in the current climate. Campers can expect to have familiar schedules to previous summers,” according to the release.

Some camp favorites such as Ice Cream Emergency and Dave’s Planet Pizza will be making guest appearances throughout the summer. There will also be some surprise virtual visits. Every program and activity will be designed to provide campers with leadership opportunities, academic exposure, and social growth, according to the town.

Some precautions that will be taken to manage camper and staff safety include designated entry and exit points for each camp room, screening of campers and staff prior to building entry, and a registered nurse to monitor everyone involved in the program.

Campers and staff will be required to sign informed consent forms, and a waiver stating awareness of the risks involved with COVID-19, prior to the start of the program.

“Coordination between Parks and Recreation and the town’s Emergency Operations Committee has given Camp Looper and Cool Tots a comprehensive policy guide that covers every potential variable involved with the program,” according to the town.

Camp Looper and Cool Tots will run for eight consecutive weeks starting June 22 and ending Aug. 14 at the Comstock Community Center, 180 School Road in Wilton.

Registration is available online through Wilton Parks and Recreation’s e-Trak registration system.

Camp rules and consent forms are available on the Parks and Recreation website/. Camp fee is $290 per camper per week. Questions and comments should be directed to Wilton’s Parks and Recreation Office at 203-834-6234 or emailed to kregg.zulkeski@wiltonct.org.

pgay@wiltonbulletin.com