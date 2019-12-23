Call for artists for Suffrage Centennial poster contest

There is a poster contest for Connecticut’s Centennial Celebration of Women’s Suffrage. There is a poster contest for Connecticut’s Centennial Celebration of Women’s Suffrage. Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Call for artists for Suffrage Centennial poster contest 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Secretary of the State Denise Merrill has announced a poster contest to commemorate the Centennial Celebration of Women’s Suffrage. The winning design will be awarded a cash prize of $500 and be used as the official Commemorative Centennial Commission poster.

The winner will also receive recognition by the Connecticut Secretary of the State and Women’s Centennial Suffrage Commission and be recognized in the Connecticut State Register and Manual.

According to the Votes for Women CT website, the winning design will be the visual representation of Connecticut’s Celebration of the 100th Anniversary of Women gaining the right to vote.

The website also outlines specific requirements including: Artists are encouraged to incorporate both modern and historic themes and include diverse imagery, as well as the Suffrage Commission’s logo and use of Connecticut specific imagery, text, or themes.

Design messaging is at the artist’s discretion, but is encouraged to communicate the strength of women’s voices, and highlight the importance of diversity. The Commission will be looking for forward-thinking work that acknowledges otherwise little-told narratives of the long and complex Women’s Suffrage Movement.

 Submissions must be 24 inches by 36 inches and be in PNG, JPEG, or PDF file format.

 Provide the following information: name, contact information (email, phone number), age, and association with an institution, if any. A concise biography of the artist and commentary on the reasoning/inspiration behind the poster design is optional.

Designs with profane languages or images or containing heavily partisan themes are discouraged. Artists with close family ties or relationships with members of the deciding panel are not invited to participate.

Artists are expected to be available on March 8, 2020 for the unveiling ceremony of the winning design. For more information, visit the Votes for Women CT website.