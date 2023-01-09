Californians gird for more rain, snow, potential floods

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Californians steeled Monday for the latest in a series of powerful storms that have shuttered schools, toppled trees, flooded roads and left tens of thousands without power.
Schools were closed in districts in Sacramento and Sonoma counties due to the storm. Sacramento City Unified canceled school after six campuses were left without electricity. More than 36,000 customers remained without power early Monday, down from more than 350,000 a day earlier after gusts of 60 mph (97 kph) knocked trees into power lines, according to the Sacramento Municipal Utility District.