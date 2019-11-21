California to sue over federal rules governing water

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California officials say they will sue the Trump administration over its rules governing water in the fragile San Joaquin Delta.

The federal government released the new rules last month, which would govern the federal Central Valley Project and the State Water Project. The new rules committed to sending more water to farmers despite warnings from environmental groups that it would imperil endangered species in the state’s rivers.

The California Natural Resources Agency and the California Environmental Protection Agency announced Thursday the state plans to sue to change those rules because they are not scientifically adequate and “fall short of protecting species and the state’s interests.”

A joint statement from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the National Marines Fisheries Service said the agency firmly stands behind its proposed rules.