California settles with Rent-A-Center, alleges overpricing

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Rent-A-Center, one of the nation’s largest rent-to-own companies, will pay $15.5 million to settle California's allegations that it misled and overcharged tens of thousands of customers, Attorney General Rob Bonta said Tuesday.
An investigation of the company's “kiosk” business inside traditional retail furniture stores found that since 2014 it has been using what Bonta called an inflated “cash price” for products that was 15% higher than the true retail price, among other alleged violations. It affected more than 100,000 contracts through the company's Preferred Lease line, previously known as AcceptanceNOW, although the company also has more than 2,000 standalone stores.