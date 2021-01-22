California jobless rate edges up amid 52,000 lost jobs DON THOMPSON, Associated Press Jan. 22, 2021 Updated: Jan. 22, 2021 8:19 p.m.
1 of3 FILE - In this July 18, 2020, file photo a closed sign hangs in the window of a barber shop in Burbank, Calif. California's unemployment rate edged up nearly 1 percentage point last month as the state shed more than 52,000 jobs led by the pandemic-hobbled restaurant and lodging industries, the state's beleaguered Employment Development Department reported Friday, Jan. 22, 2021. Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP Show More Show Less
2 of3 FILE - This Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, file photo shows a line of empty chairs bearing the names of workers who have lost their jobs during the pandemic, outside Crumbs restaurant in Danville, Calif. California's unemployment rate edged up nearly 1 percentage point last month as the state shed more than 52,000 jobs led by the pandemic-hobbled restaurant and lodging industries, the state's beleaguered Employment Development Department reported Friday, Jan. 22, 2021. Michael Liedtke/AP Show More Show Less
3 of3 FILE - In this Dec. 17, 2020, file photo people check in at a food bank held at Los Angeles Boys & Girls Club in the Lincoln Heights neighborhood of Los Angeles. California's unemployment rate edged up nearly 1 percentage point last month as the state shed more than 52,000 jobs led by the pandemic-hobbled restaurant and lodging industries, the state's beleaguered Employment Development Department reported Friday, Jan. 22, 2021. Jae C. Hong/AP Show More Show Less
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California’s unemployment rate edged up nearly 1 percentage point last month as the state shed more than 52,000 jobs led by the pandemic-hobbled restaurant and lodging industries, the state’s beleaguered Employment Development Department reported Friday.
The jobless rate stands at 9% for December, the state’s first monthly rate increase since April.