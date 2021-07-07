California governor kicks off $1B statewide cleanup plan OLGA R. RODRIGUEZ July 7, 2021 Updated: July 7, 2021 3:28 p.m.
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Gov. Gavin Newsom on Wednesday kicked off California's $1.1 billion plan to clean trash and graffiti from California’s highways, roads and other public spaces, an effort he said will beautify the state and create up to 11,000 jobs.
“This is an unprecedented effort to acknowledge what all of us recognize as we drive around this state: It’s too damn dirty!” Newsom said from the side of a San Francisco Bay Area highway.
OLGA R. RODRIGUEZ