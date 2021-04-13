California counties pause J&J vaccine on US recommendation

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Several California counties and Los Angeles said Tuesday they will pause use of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine as recommended while federal agencies examine a possible and rare side effect that can cause blood clots.
Contra Costa County officials in the San Francisco Bay Area said in a statement that the J&J vaccine is “a very small part” of its allocations and that the county does not anticipate cancelling any appointments. Sacramento and San Francisco counties also said they would temporarily pause use of the vaccine.