California clinics: More vaccines going to rich than at-risk AMY TAXIN and JANIE HAR, Associated Press March 3, 2021 Updated: March 3, 2021 12:42 a.m.
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Teresa Parada is exactly the kind of person equity-minded California officials say they want to vaccinate: She's a retired factory worker who speaks little English and lives in a hard-hit part of Los Angeles County.
But Parada, 70, has waited weeks while others her age flock to Dodger Stadium or get the coronavirus shot through large hospital networks. The place where she normally gets medical care, AltaMed, is just now receiving enough supply to vaccinate her later this month.
AMY TAXIN and JANIE HAR