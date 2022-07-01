California adds laws targeting ghost guns, sales to minors

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California, which already has some of the nation's toughest gun laws, has added new restrictions on untraceable “ghost guns” and on marketing firearms to minors, Gov. Gavin Newsom said Friday.
"As the Supreme Court rolls back important gun safety protections and states across the country treat gun violence as inevitable, California is doubling down on commonsense gun safety measures that save lives,” Newsom said in a statement announcing that he had signed the two bills a day earlier.