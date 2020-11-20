Caddo Parish weighs $500 for Covid-impacted families

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — Caddo Parish is weighing whether to pay $500 to families who have been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, local media report.

According to the Times of Shreveport, legislation was introduced Thursday by Caddo Parish Commissioner Stormy Gage-Watts at a parish council meeting that would pay $500 to 500 eligible families.

Families would have to apply and meet income requirements, give proof of income and a statement of how the pandemic has impacted their family's finances. The money would be available on a first-come basis. The money used to pay for the payments would come from money already set aside for emergency, disaster assistance, the newspaper reported.

“Just a couple of years ago, we were able to be able to provide allocations for tornado victims so we did that through a special fund which is an emergency ordinance and this is the same thing. It’s no different,” Gage-Watts told KTBS.

The station says there will be a public hearing on the issue on December 3.