CT transportation agency seeks public input on policies

Rail riders, as well as those who ride buses and use paratransit services, are invited to comment on the state Department of Transportation's fare and service policy.

People who ride public transportation in Connecticut — be it rail, bus or paratransit — are invited to provide express their views on fare and service policies to the state Department of Transportation.

The DOT is seeking public input, it says, “to ensure fairness and equity in the delivery of these services” as it develops a public transportation equity policy.

The purpose of the policy is to evaluate how minority or economially disadvantaged people are affected when there is a major service or fare change proposal, the agency said, adding there are no major service or fare changes proposed at this time.

A draft of the Service and Fare Equity Analysis Policy may be read on the DOT website, https://portal.ct.gov/-/media/DOT/, and clicking on “CTDOT Service and Fare Equity Policy 2020.”

Comments will be accepted through Aug. 14 via email to CTDOT.EquityPolicy@ct.gov or the U.S. postal service to:

Connecticut Department of Transportation

Attn: Office of Contract Compliance, Bibi Ali

2800 Berlin Turnpike

Newington, CT 06111.