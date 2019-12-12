CT presidential primary registration deadlines

Connecticut’s Presidential Preference Primary will take place Tuesday, April 28, 2020. Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

This is a closed primary, meaning only registered members of a party may vote in that party’s primary.

The deadline for enrolled party members to transfer enrollment from one party to the other for voting in their “new” party’s primary, is Jan. 28.

The deadline for new voters and for unaffiliated voters to enroll by mail in a party for voting in its primary is April 23. The deadline for new and unaffiliatd voters to enroll in a party in person at town hall is noon on April 27.