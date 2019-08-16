CT consumers may enjoy sales tax-free week

Consumers may take advantage of Connecticut’s sales-tax-free week, which begins Sunday, Aug. 18, and runs through Saturday, Aug. 24, which applies to retail purchases of most clothing and footwear items priced under $100.

The exemption applies to each eligible item under $100, regardless of how many of those items are sold to a customer on the same invoice. Some items that are not exempt from sales tax include hair accessories, handbags, ice and roller skates, martial arts attire, jewelry, riding pants, ski pants, sports uniforms, and specialty shoes such as those used for ballet, bowling, football, golf, track jazz and tap.

This is the state’s 19th sales-tax-free week, which coincides with back-to-school shopping. It was included as part of the biennial budget, signed into law this summer by Gov. Ned Lamont. It is estimated Connecticut shoppers will benefit from approximately $4.9 million in savings during the week.

Many retailers in Connecticut frequently offer additional clothing and footwear discounts during sales-tax-free weeks, resulting in even more savings for shoppers, the governor’s office said.

Additional information on Connecticut’s sales tax free week, including examples of individual items that are exempt or taxable as well as specific statutory information, can be found by visiting the DRS website at ct.gov/drs and clicking the “2019 Sales Tax Free Week” link.