CT beach weather may last longer than usual

The season for going to the beach, like this one at Sherwood Island State Park in Westport, may last a little longer if forecasts for extended warm weather are correct.

Don’t look for cooler weather — or changing leaves — anytime soon, according to AccuWeather.

After several rounds of heat this summer, warm weather is predicted to stick around across much of the Northeast and mid-Atlantic this September.

“There are probably going to be people at the beaches for a longer duration this year compared to other years,” AccuWeather Expert Long-Range Forecaster Paul Pastelok said.

While the persistent warmth may lead to a delayed foliage season in the Northeast, generally, a vibrant display is predicted, thanks in part to dryness anticipated before the turn of the leaves.

“Barring any major wind events, the best displays are going to end up being in the mid-Atlantic states, shifting over to the Ohio Valley and a little bit in the Northeast as well,” Pastelok said.

By October, a cool down will be noticeable across much of the Northeast and Great Lakes, but it won’t signal any early wintry conditions for the regions.

He said the highest elevations of the Northeast will have the best chances for autumn snow, “but I think we’re going to be waiting a long time for significant snow that’s going to stick.”