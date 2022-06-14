CT awards $7.5 million to preserve open spaces, including sites in Wilton and Redding
The state is focusing on purchasing and protecting more than 1,000 acres of open space through 15 projects in Connecticut communities, including Wilton, Redding and Weston.
Gov. Ned Lamont recently announced $7.5 million would go towards the preservation efforts, as well as several community gardens. The money comes from the state’s Open Space and Watershed Land Acquisition Grant Program and the Urban Green and Community Gardens Grant Program. They’re administered by the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection.