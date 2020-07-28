CT DMV extends deadlines

Eligible DMV credentials, such as driver’s licenses, that expire between Aug. 1, 2020 and Sept. 30, 2020 are being granted a 90-day extension due to the coronavrius pandemic. Eligible DMV credentials, such as driver’s licenses, that expire between Aug. 1, 2020 and Sept. 30, 2020 are being granted a 90-day extension due to the coronavrius pandemic. Photo: Erik Trautmann / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Erik Trautmann / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close CT DMV extends deadlines 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

WETHERSFIELD - The Connecticut Department of Motor Vehicles, with the approval of Gov. Ned Lamont, has added to its list of extended deadlines for Connecticut residents with expiring credentials.

Eligible DMV credentials that expire between Aug. 1, 2020 and Sept. 30, 2020 are automatically covered by this extension.

In addition to extending the expiration date of DMV credentials, late fees associated with eligible expired credentials will be waived during the time period of the extension for qualifying credentials.

Deadlines have been extended for the following DMV-related items:

All Licenses, Permits and Identification Cards

Lengthens the credential extension to 90 days for those that expire between Aug. 1, 2020 and Sept. 30, 2020.

All Registrations Including International Registration Plan (IRP) and Boat Registrations

For credentials expiring between Aug. 1, 2020 and Sept. 30, 2020, credentials will be extended by 90 days from the expiration date.

Emissions Testing and Retesting

For test due dates that fall between Aug. 1, 2020 and Sept. 30, 2020, the due date will be extended by 90 days from the emissions expiration date.

Permanent Disability Placard

Any permanent disability placard that expires at the same time as a credential that is subject to an extension, will be extended by 90 days.

Business Licenses

For credentials expiring between Aug. 1, 2020 and Sept. 30, 2020, credentials will be extended by 90 days from the expiration date.

Temporary Registrations

Temporary registrations obtained between Aug. 1, 2020 and Sept. 30, 2020 are extended by 90 days.

Temporary Licenses, IDs, Permits that Contain a Digital Image

Expiration dates will be extended by 90 days for all temporary (paper) licenses obtained between Aug. 1, 2020 and Sept. 30, 2020.

Flashing Light Permits

Expiration dates between Aug. 1, 2020 and Sept. 30, 2020 are extended by 90 days.

School Bus Proficiency Tests

Extends the validity of school bus proficiency tests that are due between Aug. 1, 2020 and Sept. 30, 2020 by 90 days.

For answers to questions, updates or more information about these extensions or other previously-issued credential extensions visit ct.gov/dmv, or call 860-263-5700 (within the Hartford area) or 1-800-842-8222 (outside the Hartford area).