CT DAR holds prospective member workshop in Wilton

The Drum Hill chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution will hold a prospective member workshop on March 21.

WILTON — The Daughters of the American Revolution will offer a workshop for prospective members on Saturday, March 21, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the Wilton Congregational Church, 70 Ridgefield Road.

Following a presentation by Jolene Mullen, volunteers will be on hand to assist prospective members with their DAR applications, whether they are just getting started with their research or would like help putting the final pieces together.

All Connecticut DAR chapters are encouraged to invite their prospective members to attend. Prospective members should bring along copies of any research they have done. Coffee and tea will be provided. Participants my feel free to bring a snack; there are plenty of local places in Wilton Center to get a bite to eat. There is ample free parking.

RSVP to Mary Bendix at southwestdd@ctdar.org or 203-247-1691 by March 9 with the number of attendees.