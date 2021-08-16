COVID mask disputes make for rocky start of school year JAMES ANDERSON, Associated Press Aug. 16, 2021 Updated: Aug. 16, 2021 6:14 p.m.
1 of15 Principal Andrea Harper hugs a student as Harper and Superintendent Kent P. Scribner greet students on the first day of school Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, at T.A. Sims Elementary School in Fort Worth, Texas. (Yffy Yossifor/Star-Telegram via AP) Yffy Yossifor/AP Show More Show Less
2 of15 Students make their way to their classes on the first day of school Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, at Wedgwood Middle School in Fort Worth, Texas. (Yffy Yossifor/Star-Telegram via AP) Yffy Yossifor/AP Show More Show Less 3 of15
4 of15 Christopher Contreras, 12, sits behind a divider on the first day of school Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, at Wedgwood Middle School in Fort Worth, Texas. (Yffy Yossifor/Star-Telegram via AP) Yffy Yossifor/AP Show More Show Less
5 of15 Students and parents gather outside the Governor's Mansion to urge Gov. Greg Abbott to drop his opposition to public school mask mandates, Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, in Austin, Texas. The Texas Supreme Court has blocked mask mandates ordered by two of the nation’s largest counties that defied Republican Gov. Greg Abbott as COVID-19 cases surge. Eric Gay/AP Show More Show Less 6 of15
7 of15 Students and parents gather outside the Governor's Mansion to urge Gov. Greg Abbott to drop his opposition to public school mask mandates, Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, in Austin, Texas. The Texas Supreme Court has blocked mask mandates ordered by two of the nation’s largest counties that defied Republican Gov. Greg Abbott as COVID-19 cases surge. Eric Gay/AP Show More Show Less
8 of15 Students and parents gather outside the Governor's Mansion to urge Gov. Greg Abbott to drop his opposition to public school mask mandates, Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, in Austin, Texas. The Texas Supreme Court has blocked mask mandates ordered by two of the nation’s largest counties that defied Republican Gov. Greg Abbott as COVID-19 cases surge. Eric Gay/AP Show More Show Less 9 of15
10 of15 Roxana Weeks, 8, and sister Farah, 4, stand with their family as students and parents gather outside the Governor's Mansion to urge Gov. Greg Abbott to drop his opposition to public school mask mandates, Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, in Austin, Texas. The Texas Supreme Court has blocked mask mandates ordered by two of the nation’s largest counties that defied Republican Gov. Greg Abbott as COVID-19 cases surge. Eric Gay/AP Show More Show Less
11 of15 Students return to school at the Girls Academic Leadership Academy in Los Angeles, Monday, Aug. 16, 2021. Monday was the first day of in-classroom school in the Los Angeles Unified School District. For some students, this was their first time on campus in more than a year. (David Crane/The Orange County Register via AP) David Crane/AP Show More Show Less 12 of15
13 of15 Irie Meyer walks a bike to the bike rack on the first day of school Monday, Aug. 16, in EagleVail, Colo. Law enforcement was present at all schools on the first day, though no trouble was reported. (Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily via AP) Chris Dillmann/AP Show More Show Less
14 of15 Students sit in a classroom at the Girls Academic Leadership Academy in Los Angeles, Monday, Aug. 16, 2021. Monday was the first day of in-classroom school in the Los Angeles Unified School District. For some students, this was their first time on campus in more than a year. (David Crane/The Orange County Register via AP) David Crane/AP Show More Show Less
The summer surge of the highly infectious delta variant of the coronavirus made for a disruptive start of the school year in many parts of the country Monday as hundreds of thousands of children returned to classrooms and parents, administrators and governors clashed over whether masks should be required.
Confusion reigned in several Texas school districts after the state Supreme Court stopped mask mandates in two of the state's largest districts, the day before the first day of school in Dallas. An Arizona judge upheld, at least temporarily, a mask mandate in a Phoenix district despite a new state law prohibiting such mandates. One Colorado county posted sheriff’s deputies in schools on the first day of classes as a precaution after parents protested a last-minute mask mandate.