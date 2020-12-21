COVID holiday: Visiting Santa in Wilton is a drive-up event

WILTON — There was no sitting on his lap and whispering Christmas wishes in his ear, but Santa Claus was in Wilton Friday to greet his fans at a drive-thru event at the Comstock Community Center.

The event was presented by the Parks and Recreation Department, which held a similar opportunity for families for Halloween. The staff dressed up as Santa, Olaf the Snowman from the movie Frozen, the Grinch, and elves, handing out candy and chatting with families through car windows while seasonal music added to the socially distanced festivities.