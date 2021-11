WILTON — The number of COVID-19 cases in town more than quadrupled in the week before Thanksgiving.

After repeatedly achieving “gray zone” status — or less than five reported cases on the state’s COVID-19 report — for a number of weeks, the town has slipped into “orange zone” status, with 21 reported positive cases last week.

Wilton had only five confirmed cases from the week of Nov. 7 to Nov. 13, according to the Connecticut Department of Public Health. That number rose to 21 cases for the week of Nov. 14 to Nov. 20, according to the data updated the day before Thanksgiving.

With larger household gatherings likely taking place this week, those COVID numbers may change again in future reports. First Selectwoman Lynne Vanderslice was not available for comment Friday on whether the town expects an increase in cases and what mitigation strategies the town may employ to quell a possible jump.

The most recent COVID-19 totals from Wilton Public Schools might provide a hint at the overall town numbers, though, as there have been seven students confirmed positive from the district as of Friday. According to the district website, 40 students and three staff members are quarantining after being deemed “in close contact” with someone who has tested positive.

Three of the students are from Middlebrook Middle School, three are from Cider Mill Elementary School and one is from Miller-Driscoll Elementary School. There are also three staff members from the district quarantining.

Wilton High School has not had a positive case reported by the district since the end of September.

These positive COVID-19 numbers signify a change from the recent trend in the schools, though. In the first two weeks of November, Wilton schools reported zero total cases of COVID-19. On Nov. 15, the first case of the month was reported by the district. Since, 12 more students have been confirmed positive.

To date this year, more than 250 students have had to quarantine after being in “close contact” with someone who tested positive for the coronavirus.

The town still has resources offering COVID-19 testing under Progressive Diagnostics at Our Lady of Fatima at 229 Danbury Road.

All residents ages 5 and older are now eligible for the vaccine. Links to book an appointment to receive a dose of the vaccine are readily available to residents at www.wiltonct.org/coronavirus-resources.

There, eligible residents can also register for a Pfizer, Moderna or J&J booster shot.