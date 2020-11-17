COVID-affected families in Wilton ordered to quarantine

WILTON — Cases of the coronavirus are continuing to spread rapidly in Wilton, with 23 new cases reported on Nov. 16.

That makes 76 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the past two weeks in Wilton, 106 in the past 40 days.

The rise in the virus has prompted Wilton’s Health Director Barry Bogle to advise affected residents and their families to remain in quarantine.

“If one member of your household has tested positive for COVID-19, you and all of your household members are required to remain in quarantine. Do not send your children to school or extra-curricular activities. Stay home,” he said in a message on the town’s website.

Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, Wilton has had 391 reported cases of COVID. The number of deaths in town stands at 43 according to the most recent state report.

The state Department of Health has listed Wilton as a “red alert” community, a designation for cities and towns with 15 new cases of COVID per day per 100,000 people.

Wilton’s known new cases of COVID range from ages 1 to 38.

“Increasingly, children are acquiring the virus through sports and other activities and spreading the virus within their household,” First Selectwoman Lynne Vanderslice said online.

She called recent news about vaccine development “wonderful,” but urged residents to use caution to prevent the spread of COVID.

“We need to be a united team doing each of our parts to minimize the spread and the negative impact the spread is having on our students, our families and our businesses. Please, wear a mask. Please, don’t take unnecessary risks,” she said.

Sweeping resurgence

A resurgence of the coronavirus is sweeping the state, with 100 of Connecticut’s 169 towns and cities placed on red alert.

Connecticut reported 4,639 new cases of COVID on Monday, 39 percent more than the previous week. There are currently 757 patients hospitalized with the virus, with 4,759 deaths.

To reduce the spread of COVID, Gov. Ned Lamont has tightened restrictions, announcing private indoor and outdoor social gatherings are limited to 10 people, including Thanksgiving celebrations.

He is also recommending a statewide curfew, urging all residents to stay home between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m., except for essential trips.

