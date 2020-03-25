COVID-19 shuts Wyoming salons, massage parlors, tattoo shops

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Hair and nail salons, massage parlors and tattoo shops shut down in Wyoming on Wednesday in response to Gov. Mark Gordon's latest order to control the spread of the coronavirus.

The order issued Tuesday lasts through April 3.

Gordon sympathizes with those affected by the order, especially small-business owners, he said in a statement.

“We have tried to navigate a thoughtful course, but as COVID-19 spreads through our communities, we must take this action now,” Gordon said.

Gordon, on the recommendation of State Health Officer Dr. Alexia Harrist, previously ordered numerous closures through April 3 — including bars, dining in at restaurants, gyms, conference rooms, museums, schools and daycare centers except those serving essential personnel.

He also previously ordered people not to gather in groups of 10 or more in single rooms or confined spaces.

Grand Teton National Park and Yellowstone National Park closed Tuesday amid urging by Gordon and local officials, a few weeks before warmer weather and plowing of roads buried in snow usually ushers in the start of summer tourist season.

As of Wednesday, testing had confirmed at least 41 cases of the COVID-19 virus in Wyoming in nine of the state's 23 counties.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.

In other Wyoming coronavirus news:

— Gordon put in place a 90-day grace period for driver's licenses expiring between March 15 and June 1, and suspended non-commercial driving tests for 90 days. Commercial driving tests will continue but with possible on-site health screenings.

— Gordon directed the Wyoming Business Council to give distilleries and breweries funding to convert their operations to produce hand-sanitizer.