COVID-19 rules eased, state hiring more health care help

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Illinois public health officials reported 3,385 fresh cases of coronavirus illness Monday, and 50 more deaths as Gov. J.B. Pritzker's administration eased social interaction restrictions in most parts of the state.
Daily diagnoses of new cases of COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus, remain well below totals counted in November, the worst month for infections since the virus picked up speed in Illinois in February. Illinois has dodged expected surges in cases following holiday time travel and family celebrations.