COVID-19 reunion: Tearful patients, nurses share memories AMY TAXIN, Associated Press Dec. 9, 2021 Updated: Dec. 9, 2021 8:12 p.m.
Registered nurse Lisa Lampkin, center, facing camera, hugs her former COVID-19 patient, Brian Patnoe, at Providence Mission Hospital in Mission Viejo, Calif., Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, as former coronavirus patients and their caregivers gather to celebrate the hospital's 50th anniversary. It was an emotional reunion for the patients and the nurses, respiratory therapists and doctors who saved their lives at a time when little was known about the virus that has since overrun the world. Jae C. Hong/AP
Accompanied by wife, Katie, former COVID-19 patient, Paul Manzone, second from right, wipes his tears while reading a letter he wrote to Dr. Shohreh Sameni, left, and Dr. Gabriel Gomez as they gather to celebrate the hospital's 50th anniversary at Providence Mission Hospital in Mission Viejo, Calif., Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021. "They just never gave up on me. I'm just extremely thankful," said Manzone who had been hospitalized for nearly six months. Jae C. Hong/AP
Former COVID-19 patient, Patricia Gomez, 32, shows a message she wrote on the back of a photo before putting it in a time capsule at Providence Mission Hospital in Mission Viejo, Calif., Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, as former coronavirus patients and their caregivers gather to celebrate the hospital's 50th anniversary. Jae C. Hong/AP
Former COVID-19 patient, Lorenzo Julius, center, poses for photos with his physical therapist Beth Corpuz as they gather to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Providence Mission Hospital in Mission Viejo, Calif., Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021. Jae C. Hong/AP
Richard Gomez holds his 1-year-old son, Jacob, who was born to Gomez's wife in 2020 while she was hospitalized for COVID-19, at Providence Mission Hospital in Mission Viejo, Calif., Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021. Coronavirus survivors and their caregivers reunited at the hospital Thursday as they gathered to celebrate its 50th anniversary. It was an emotional reunion for the patients and the nurses, respiratory therapists and doctors who saved their lives at a time when little was known about the virus that has since overrun the world. Jae C. Hong/AP
Former COVID-19 patient, Brian Patnoe, center right, hugs Dr. Daniel Ponticiello at Providence Mission Hospital in Mission Viejo, Calif., Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, as former coronavirus patients and their caregivers gather to celebrate the hospital's 50th anniversary. "It's amazing how I saw all the eyes and I was like, I know you, I know you, I know you," Patnoe said, his own eyes welling up with tears while embracing each of half a dozen nurses who lined up to greet him outside the hospital. "Oh my God, thank you guys for keeping me alive." Jae C. Hong/AP
A photo of former COVID-19 patient, Patricia Gomez, and her then newborn baby son, Jacob, taken after she gave birth to him while being hospitalized for coronavirus, is placed in a time capsule at Providence Mission Hospital in Mission Viejo, Calif., Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021. Former coronavirus patients and their caregivers reunited Thursday as they gathered to celebrate the hospital's 50th anniversary. It was an emotional reunion for the patients and the nurses, respiratory therapists and doctors who saved their lives at a time when little was known about the virus that has since overrun the world. Jae C. Hong/AP
Former COVID-19 patient, Patricia Gomez, 32, places some pictures into a time capsule at Providence Mission Hospital in Mission Viejo, Calif., Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, as former coronavirus patients and their caregivers gather to celebrate the hospital's 50th anniversary. Gomez gave birth to her son Jacob in 2020 while being hospitalized for coronavirus. Jae C. Hong/AP
Former COVID-19 patient, Paul Manzone, sheds tears as he reads a letter thanking his caregivers at Providence Mission Hospital in Mission Viejo, Calif., Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, as former coronavirus patients and their caregivers gather to celebrate the hospital's 50th anniversary. "They just never gave up on me. I'm just extremely thankful," said Manzone who had been hospitalized for nearly six months. Jae C. Hong/AP
A plaque from former COVID-19 patient, Paul Manzone, thanking Dr. Shohreh Sameni, who treated Mazone while he was hospitalized for coronavirus, is seen at Providence Mission Hospital in Mission Viejo, Calif., Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, as former coronavirus patients and their caregivers gather to celebrate the hospital's 50th anniversary. "They just never gave up on me. I'm just extremely thankful," said Manzone who had been hospitalized for nearly six months. Jae C. Hong/AP
MISSION VIEJO, Calif. (AP) — Brian Patnoe never saw the faces of the masked health care workers who nursed him back to health from the coronavirus that nearly killed him. But he knew each by their eyes, which peered out through layers of protective gear as he lay in their hospital’s COVID-19 unit.
He was reunited Thursday with some of those who treated him for weeks after he arrived at Providence Mission Hospital in March 2020, just as the virus was descending on California. They still wore masks and he still recognized them.