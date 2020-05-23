COVID-19 cases top 16,000 in Arizona; 799 deaths reported

PHOENIX (AP) — The state Department of Health Services reported 431 additional COVID-19 cases and 24 additional deaths in Arizona as of Saturday, increasing the statewide totals in the coronavirus outbreak to 16,039 cases and 799 deaths.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.