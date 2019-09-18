CMP wants to re-route portion of transmission project

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Central Maine Power wants to re-route its proposed electric transmission line to avoid a remote pond at a cost of nearly $1 million.

CMP on Wednesday asked to amend its application to remove a potential obstacle that caused the Land Use Planning Commission to deadlock a week ago. The company obtained a mile-long, 150-foot-wide easement to make the change possible.

The Portland Press Herald reports that CMP says in a regulatory filing that the change will increase the project's cost by $950,000.

CMP's New England Clean Energy Connect would allow 1,200 megawatts of Canadian hydropower to reach the power grid to meet Massachusetts' green energy goals.

The Maine Public Utilities Commission approved the project. But the Maine Department of Environmental Protection and Land Use Planning Commission have yet to vote.