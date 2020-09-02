CMP kicks off incentives for car-charging stations

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Central Maine Power is launching a $4,000 incentive for installation of 240-volt charging stations for electric cars.

So-called Level 2 chargers, which must be professionally installed, charge vehicles about five times faster than a typical 120-volt charger.

The pilot program, launched Tuesday, applies to locations where there would be multiple charging stations, like apartment buildings, office buildings and public garages, a CMP spokesperson said.

The pilot program will help CMP understand which incentives work best for customers seeking to make it easier to charge electric vehicles. CMP is partnering with ReVision Energy.

Electric cars can help reduce greenhouse emissions in Maine since transportation accounts for half of those emissions, said Jason Rauch, energy, environmental and regulatory policy manager for CMP

“The location and availability of chargers is one of the most important factors people consider as they decide whether to purchase an EV and we are committed to collecting information for Maine as part of a plan to make EV’s more accessible,” he said.