CEO and Florida museum part ways following Basquiat raid MIKE SCHNEIDER, Associated Press June 29, 2022 Updated: June 29, 2022 10:55 a.m.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of12 La entrada a una exposición de pinturas atribuidas a Jean-Michel Basquiat en el Museo de Arte de Orlando el miércoles 1 de junio de 2022, en Orlando, Florida. El viernes 24 de junio el FBI hizo una redada en el museo y confiscó más de 20 supuestas obras de Basquiat por dudas sobre su autenticidad. (Foto AP/John Raoux) John Raoux/AP Show More Show Less
2 of12 El exterior del Museo de Arte de Orlando, donde se presentaban obras atribuidas a Jean-Michel Basquiat, el jueves 2 de junio de 2022 en Orlando, Florida. El viernes 24 de junio el FBI hizo una redada en el museo y confiscó más de 20 supuestas obras de Basquiat por dudas sobre su autenticidad. (Foto AP/John Raoux) John Raoux/AP Show More Show Less 3 of12
4 of12 Law enforcement personnel work outside at the Orlando Museum of Art Orlando, Fla., Friday, June 24, 2022. The FBI raided a Florida art museum on Friday and seized more than two dozen paintings attributed to artist Jean-Michel Basquiat following questions about their authenticity. (Willie J. Allen Jr./Orlando Sentinel via AP) Willie J. Allen Jr./AP Show More Show Less
5 of12 Una pintura de 1982 sin título atribuida a Jean-Michel Basquiat en el Museo de Arte de Orlando el miércoles 1 de junio de 2022, en Orlando, Florida. El viernes 24 de junio el FBI hizo una redada en el museo y confiscó más de 20 supuestas obras de Basquiat por dudas sobre su autenticidad. (Foto AP/John Raoux) John Raoux/AP Show More Show Less 6 of12
7 of12 Visitantes observan pinturas atribuidas a Jean-Michel Basquiat en el Museo de Arte de Orlando el miércoles 1 de junio de 2022, en Orlando, Florida. El viernes 24 de junio el FBI hizo una redada en el museo y confiscó más de 20 supuestas obras de Basquiat por dudas sobre su autenticidad. (Foto AP/John Raoux) John Raoux/AP Show More Show Less
8 of12 An exhibition by artist Jean-Michel Basquiat is seen on display at the Orlando Museum of Art, Wednesday, June 1, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. On Friday, June 24, 2022, the FBI raided the art museum and seized more than two dozen paintings attributed to Basquiat following questions about their authenticity. John Raoux/AP Show More Show Less 9 of12
10 of12 Law enforcement personnel work outside at the Orlando Museum of Art Orlando, Fla., Friday, June 24, 2022. The FBI raided a Florida art museum on Friday and seized more than two dozen paintings attributed to artist Jean-Michel Basquiat following questions about their authenticity. (Willie J. Allen Jr./Orlando Sentinel via AP) Willie J. Allen Jr./AP Show More Show Less
11 of12 Law enforcement personnel work outside at the Orlando Museum of Art Orlando, Fla., Friday, June 24, 2022. The FBI raided a Florida art museum on Friday and seized more than two dozen paintings attributed to artist Jean-Michel Basquiat following questions about their authenticity. (Willie J. Allen Jr./Orlando Sentinel via AP) Willie J. Allen Jr./AP Show More Show Less
12 of12
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The Orlando Museum of Art has parted ways with its CEO in the days after the FBI raided the Florida museum and seized more than two dozen paintings attributed to artist Jean-Michel Basquiat that are the subjects of an investigation into possible wire fraud and conspiracy.
The museum's board of trustees is “extremely concerned" about the exhibition of 25 paintings whose authenticity has been challenged, as well as an “inappropriate" email former CEO and director Aaron De Groft sent to an academic art expert when she asked that her name not be used in promoting the works, Cynthia Brumback, the museum board's chair said in an emailed statement Tuesday night.
Written By
MIKE SCHNEIDER